Residential quarter Minsk World Northern Europe Quarter

Minsk, Belarus

29–89 m² 12 apartments

Would you like to discover for your family and yourself a world of free comfort, security and well-being?

Welcome to a multifunctional and business, sports and residential complex Minsk World, where the best Belarusian and foreign architects are implementing the concept of urban development - a 15-minute city.

Minsk World. The best place for parents and kids!

The complex is being built with a purpose to creat "a city within a city" - here will be everything necessary for life: schools, kindergartens and sports grounds, clinics and medical centers, pharmacies, shops, service facilities, bike paths and a large park. In Minsk World you can find apartments for every taste: from small studios to spacious penthouses and exclusive apartments with a private terrace and separate entrance.

Minsk World. The place where children can find a lot of friends!

Children's playgrounds in Minsk World are safe and eco-friendly. They are located in free areas without any traffic. There are through entrances in most new buildings. One of the exits, as a rule, is located directly opposite the playgrounds. By choosing Minsk World for your family and yourself, you can bring your child to the world of security and a little more freedom.

Minsk World. The best place for fantasy!

Minsk World's houses have a free layout that allows new residents who have dreamed about their own home for a long time to equip their apartment in a way that is convenient for them, to implement individual projects and create as many rooms as necessary for their comfortable life.

Minsk World. The best investment for the future!

By investing in Minsk World, or in a commercial space or an apartment, you can open the first page in the history of your own business. Multifunctional residential business and entertainment complex Minsk World provides not only comfortable living conditions for adults and children, but also suggests the best place for businessmen.

Welcome to Minsk World — the place for a comfortable life and successful business!