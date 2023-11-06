Luxurious 2-bedroom Penthouse with Stunning Views in Budva

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Elevate your lifestyle with this exceptional penthouse apartment for sale, situated on the Mainski put in Budva. Spanning an impressive 194 square meters, this new-build gem is positioned on the 6th floor of a 6-story complex, offering unparalleled vistas of both the majestic mountains and the vibrant cityscape.

With two spacious bedrooms, a stylish bathroom, and a thoughtfully designed open-concept living area, this penthouse redefines modern living. Enjoy the convenience of two private terraces totaling 13.28 square meters, where you can savor the breathtaking surroundings and soak in the sun.

Nestled just 800 meters from the serene coastline and a mere 500 meters from the bustling city center, this penthouse boasts both tranquility and accessibility. As a bonus, flexible payment plans make this investment even more enticing.

Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion.

Indulge in the luxury of a penthouse lifestyle – contact us today to secure this remarkable property before it’s gone. Priced attractively at $426,800 (equivalent to $2,200 per square meter), this is your chance to own a slice of Budva’s finest living.

New building location
Budva, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
