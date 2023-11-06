Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront

Introducing a luxury 2-bedroom penthouse on the third floor of a new, elegant residential complex situated in the serene location of Donja Lastva, the jewel of the Montenegrin coast. This 150 square meter property boasts two terraces, with the rooftop terrace providing breathtaking sea views, spanning an impressive 150 square meters in total.

With private lift access, residents can enjoy the utmost privacy and convenience. The complex offers each apartment its own parking place, ensuring hassle-free parking for all residents.

Built using the finest materials and meeting European standards, this four-story building exudes luxury and refined taste. The property is finished with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, ensuring exceptional quality and longevity.

Experience the pleasures of nature with easy access to the beach and a 3-minute walk to the promenade. Additionally, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Porto Montenegro, the cultural and business center of the area.

Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse in the coveted location of Donja Lastva, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views and the tranquility of nature.