Two-bedroom apartment with roof terrace on the seafront

Tivat, Montenegro
€650,000
About the complex

Introducing a luxury 2-bedroom penthouse on the third floor of a new, elegant residential complex situated in the serene location of Donja Lastva, the jewel of the Montenegrin coast. This 150 square meter property boasts two terraces, with the rooftop terrace providing breathtaking sea views, spanning an impressive 150 square meters in total.

With private lift access, residents can enjoy the utmost privacy and convenience. The complex offers each apartment its own parking place, ensuring hassle-free parking for all residents.

Built using the finest materials and meeting European standards, this four-story building exudes luxury and refined taste. The property is finished with high-quality materials and craftsmanship, ensuring exceptional quality and longevity.

Experience the pleasures of nature with easy access to the beach and a 3-minute walk to the promenade. Additionally, it’s only a 10-minute drive to Porto Montenegro, the cultural and business center of the area.

Don’t miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse in the coveted location of Donja Lastva, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views and the tranquility of nature.

Tivat, Montenegro

Other complexes
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex
Apartment building Three-bedroom apartment with a sea view in the new complex
Buljarica, Montenegro
from
€379,600
The spacious 3-bedroom apartment is a perfect choice for families or anyone who needs plenty of space. This beautiful apartment boasts a huge terrace with breathtaking sea and city views. With a total area of 146 square meters, this apartment offers ample space for comfortable living. It also features 2 bathrooms. The apartment is located on the highest floor, providing ultimate privacy and panoramic views.  For your convenience, we offer an option to buy a parking place for 17 000 euro, ensuring your vehicle is secure and easily accessible. The complex is located in a prime location in Budva, close to many local amenities including shops, restaurants, and entertainment. If you’re looking for other options, we also have other apartments available for sale in the complex, including 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom units.  Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own one of these beautiful apartments in our new complex. Contact us today to schedule a viewing.
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici
Apartment building 2-bedroom apartment in a new complex in Becici
Becici, Montenegro
from
€152,500
A brand new complex in the heart of Becici, Budva! We’re excited to offer you the chance to own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in a stunning new development. With options available on different floors, and with balconies and terraces, the apartments are the perfect choice for those seeking luxury living in a prime location. The 2-bedroom apartments boast a spacious 61 square meters of living space, providing plenty of room for you and your family to relax and unwind. Each apartment comes with a furnished bathroom, and our complex is situated in a vibrant new neighborhood, just 300 meters from the sea. You’ll also find a large shop nearby, perfect for all your grocery needs, and a big city playground just a short walk away. Our complex is still under construction, but with completion set for just 18 months from now, this is the perfect time to invest. With prices starting at just 152,500, and with a big discount from the company, this is an unbeatable opportunity to own a piece of luxury living at an affordable price. At this early stage of construction, there is a limited-time special discount of up to 13% on our studio apartments. And with parking lots available for purchase at prices ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 EUR, you can secure your dream home in this prime location. Don’t miss out on this chance to invest in your future and own a beautiful 2-bedroom apartment in one of the most desirable areas in Becici, Budva. Contact us today to learn more about our available units and to schedule a viewing. We can’t wait to welcome you to our community!
Residential complex K-Residence
Residential complex K-Residence
Bar, Montenegro
from
€111,320
Area 50–139 m²
15 properties 15
Completion date: 2025
