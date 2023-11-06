Apartments in a Peaceful area of Radanovici

Embrace the opportunity to own a piece of tranquility in Radanovici with these stunning apartments for sale. Choose from a range of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom options, each designed to offer modern comfort and style.

Situated across all floors of a 3-story building, these new-build apartments come with the added luxury of a terrace, allowing you to bask in the breathtaking mountain and city views. Located 2 km from the coast, 8 km from Tivat’s city center, and just 6 km from Tivat Airport.

Seize the perfect investment opportunity! As the complex is currently under construction, now is the time to secure a property at a favorable price point before completion.

Studio – from 47.000 EUR 1-bedroom – from 78.000 EUR 2-bedroom – from 96.900 EUR

Whether you’re looking for a serene escape or an investment opportunity, these apartments offer both, with flexible payment plans to suit your needs. Don’t miss your chance to secure your spot in Radanovici’s blossoming community. Contact us today to learn more about these new-construction homes and kickstart your journey towards a peaceful and modern lifestyle.