  One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex with green terrace

One-bedroom apartment in the newest complex with green terrace

Tivat, Montenegro
€163,400
About the complex

The 1-bedroom apartments in the elegant residential complex is located in the quiet location of Donja Lastva. This exclusive property is one of two available apartments of this type in the complex and is situated on the first floor, providing you with easy access to all the amenities.

The apartment boasts of a stunning sea view that can be enjoyed from either a private garden or terrace, depending on which apartment you choose. The first apartment is 47 square meters and features a spacious terrace. The second apartment boasts of a private garden and terrace with a total area of 43 square meters. Both apartments come with their own designated parking place.

The complex is newly built and located in a peaceful and quiet area that offers you the pleasure of breathtaking views and harmony with nature. You can easily access the center of business and cultural life, as it takes only 10 minutes to reach Porto Montenegro. The complex is constructed using the best quality materials, ensuring that the house and apartment meet European standards and refined tastes.

The apartment is located in a four-story building that comes with its own elevator, allowing you to easily reach your home without any hassle. The complex also provides access to the beach, so you can enjoy the beauty of the sea right at your doorstep. Furthermore, the promenade is only 3 minutes away, providing you with easy access to various restaurants, cafes, and other entertainment options.

In summary, this 1-bedroom apartment in the elegant residential complex is an excellent investment opportunity that offers you a luxurious lifestyle, breathtaking views, and proximity to all amenities. Whether you choose the apartment with a private garden or terrace, you will enjoy the tranquility and beauty of the Montenegrin coast. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and make this dream apartment your own.

New building location
Tivat, Montenegro

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
