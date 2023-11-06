  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace

Two-bedroom penthouse with a huge roof terrace

Tivat, Montenegro
€1,20M
About the complex

The two-bedroom penthouse apartment is the epitome of luxury living on the Montenegrin coast. It is located in the brand new complex in the beautiful coastal town of Tivat, in Donja Lastva. 

The apartment is fully furnished. Living area is 127 square meters, including 2 balconies, which offer stunning views of the surrounding area. 

Also, the apartment boasts a terrace 86.87 square meters, as well as a roof terrace that covers an impressive 122.60 square meters. These spaces offer ample room for outdoor entertaining, relaxing, and enjoying the sunshine, seaview and fresh air.

Located on the third floor, this penthouse apartment is easily accessible and offers breathtaking views. The complex itself is modern and well-maintained, with all the amenities you need to live comfortably. Donja Lastva is a sought-after location in Tivat, thanks to its relaxed vibe, stunning scenery, and proximity to everything you need. You’ll be just a short walk away from the beach, restaurants, and shops, making it easy to enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer.

Tivat, Montenegro

