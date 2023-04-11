In the Montenegrin town of Becici, a residential complex is being built right now, where the view from the windows is truly mesmerizing. The new building is located on a hillside of Budva Riviera, and the windows of almost all apartments overlook the sea, mountains, and city. Read more about the complex in the article.

1 / 10 VUELO SOBRE BECICI Becici, Montenegro Completion date: 2024 Developer: ALK MONTENEGRO The complex will be located on the slope of the Budva Riviera, in Bečići, in a picturesque ecologically clean place with a unique urban landscape. Remoteness from city noise, as well as an abundance of vegetation create an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. Our architects have designed the building so that almost every apartment has sea, mountain and city views. Here you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure. The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 15 minutes from the Bečići beach, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walks and relaxation, the promenade is 7 km long, 3 large beaches are within walking distance. To the old town of Budva along the beach it is only 30 minutes on foot. Tivat airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica airport is 1 hour. A rooftop swimming pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can sunbathe and enjoy excellent sea views, a covered underground parking for 102 spaces with individual storage rooms and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a rostil.

Montenegrin real estate market has been popular for several years in a row among foreign investors. The demand for real estate in the resort towns of this country is not inferior to its coastal neighbors. High demand, of course, affects the cost of properties so the price of apartments in Montenegro is also growing.

In the resort town of Becici, a new complex with apartments that boast incredible views from the windows is under construction. The house is located on a hillside and was designed so that all residents can enjoy the views from the window. Another bonus is the location in a relatively quiet and green area.

According to the seller, the complex is located 15 minutes from the Bečići promenade, in close proximity to the key infrastructure and entertainment. The Seafront promenade of 7 km and 3 large beaches within walking distance are excellent for walking and recreation. The old town of Budva on the seafront can be reached on foot in about 30 minutes. The airport Tivat is 30 minutes by car, to the airport Podgorica — 1 hour.

There will be a large swimming pool on the roof of the house, where residents will be able to relax and enjoy the great view of the sea. Additionally, the house has underground parking for 102 spaces with a SingleUp system, individual storage rooms, and a cozy courtyard with a playground and a fountain.

In terms of cost, apartments are now available at the following prices:

51.9 sq. m. apartment for €119,889

53,25 sq. m. apartment for €125,670

53.88 sq. m. apartment for €132,545

85.85 sq. m. apartment for €242,956

We want to remind you that foreigners can easily buy real estate in Montenegro, and it applies to both individuals and legal entities. Here, in this article, you can read all about the step-by-step procedure of the purchase, the cost of apartments, taxes, and mortgages.