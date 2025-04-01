  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Dobra Voda
  Residential quarter Stan 240 m² na Prodaju – Dobre Vode, Bar

Residential quarter Stan 240 m² na Prodaju – Dobre Vode, Bar

Dobra Voda, Montenegro
$445,972
ID: 28333
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • Village
    Dobra Voda

About the complex

Na prodaju prostran i svijetao trosobni dupleks stan, smješten na petom spratu moderne stambene zgrade u Dobrim Vodama. Stan ima ukupnu stambenu površinu od 170 m², raspoređenu na dvije etaže, i dodatno uživanje pruža velika terasa od 70 m² sa  pogledom na more.Karakteristike stana:Dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijomTri komforne spavaće sobeDva moderna kupatilaVelika terasa s otvorenim pogledomKlima uređajiKvalitetna gradnja i završna obradaZgrada posjeduje privatni bazen u dvorištu, koji je na raspolaganju stanarima i njihovim gostima.

Location on the map

Dobra Voda, Montenegro
