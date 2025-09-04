Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

20 properties total found
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A large Palazzo measuring around 300sqms in a Prime area in Valletta This will be on 5 or 6 …
Price on request
Investment in Tarxien, Malta
Investment
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A historical palace in the heart of Hal Tarxien comprising of four sections the left wing ga…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Office building in a prime area in Floriana Price is for the building as is An Extra floor c…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A beautiful Palazzo in a prime area in Valletta. Property is build on four floors and is ide…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Unique Boutique Hotel in the best part of Valletta the current cultural capital city of Euro…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located in one of the best areas of Furjana this truly unique Palazzo has tons of potential.…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
A grand Palazzo in a prime area in consisting of 25 rooms, ideal for boutique hotel. Permits…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
New on the market a large Palazzo in a prime area in Valletta. Property consists of 15 rooms…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Situated on one of the most desirable streets in the capital city is this unconverted, Palaz…
Price on request
Investment in Żejtun, Malta
Investment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Unique Palazzino in a UCA area in Zejtun. With a footprint of 200 sqm, and a total of approx…
Price on request
Investment in Senglea, Malta
Investment
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the charm of this extraordinary three-storey Palazzino, located in one of the most …
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A corner Palazzino in one of the best areas of Valletta. Over 600sqms on 3 floors, including…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 1
PALAZZO located in this upcoming prestigious village of Floriana, just a stone throw away fr…
Price on request
Investment in Żejtun, Malta
Investment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Set in the heart of the picturesque village of Zejtun, this 17th Century fully furnished imp…
Price on request
Investment in Żabbar, Malta
Investment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A Historical Palazzo in Zabbar with several rooms surround a Majestic courtyard The back par…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
An unconverted 518sqm Palazzo in the heart of Valletta. Prime location. Ideal for a Boutique…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Located in one of the best areas of Valletta this truly unique Palazzo has tons of potential…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Unconverted Palazzo situated bang in the centre of the commercial part of central Valletta, …
Price on request
Investment in Cospicua, Malta
Investment
Cospicua, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
An extraordinary Palazzo exquisitely restored to the highest standards with ample entertaini…
Price on request
Investment in Birgu, Malta
Investment
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A beautiful palazzo in Birgu having various authentic features and various possibilities to …
Price on request
