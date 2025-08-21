Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Southern Region, Malta

Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A One-of-a-Kind 15th-Century Palazzo in Qormi A Rare Piece of Maltese Heritage Set in the …
Price on request
Investment in Qrendi, Malta
Investment
Qrendi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
This Historical Palazzo over 400 years old having a majestic Torri with its bastion walled r…
Price on request
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Magnificent Unconverted Palazzo in the Heart of Zebbug Nestled in the heart of the charming…
Price on request
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Palazzo in the sought after village of Zebbug to be sold in shell form It will become a 4 be…
Price on request
Investment in Qrendi, Malta
Investment
Qrendi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
•This palazzo has been a labour of love and is one of the few Palazzos that has been reinsta…
Price on request
Investment in Luqa, Malta
Investment
Luqa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A unique Palazzo in this beautiful and tranquil village of Luqa situated near all amenities …
Price on request
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful Palazzino having undergone extensive restoration by the current owners to preser…
Price on request
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The property has been structurally converted, permits for a 16 room boutique hotel consistin…
Price on request
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Beautiful Palazzo owned by a Noble family dating back to the 1600 s built on 1 tumolo of lan…
Price on request
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Magnificent 340 year old, 3 story townhouse in Qormi village core. 17 rooms, central courtya…
Price on request
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Located in Zebbug, this beautiful property was designed under the order of Grand Master De R…
Price on request
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Qormi (San Gorg Area) - One of a kind Grand Palazzo full of affresci, located in the heart o…
Price on request
