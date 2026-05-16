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Investment Properties for Sale in Valletta, Malta

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сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A corner Palazzino in one of the best areas of Valletta. Over 600sqms on 3 floors, including…
Price on request
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Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
An unconverted 518sqm Palazzo in the heart of Valletta. Prime location. Ideal for a Boutique…
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Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Located in one of the best areas of Valletta this truly unique Palazzo has tons of potential…
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Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A large Palazzo measuring around 300sqms in a Prime area in Valletta This will be on 5 or 6 …
Price on request
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Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Unique Boutique Hotel in the best part of Valletta the current cultural capital city of Euro…
Price on request
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Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A beautiful Palazzo in a prime area in Valletta. Property is build on four floors and is ide…
Price on request
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