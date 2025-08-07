Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Gozo Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Gozo Region, Malta

сommercial property
44
Investment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
This rare unconverted palazzo in Zebbug offers a unique opportunity to restore a 17th-centur…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Kerċem, Malta
Investment
Kerċem, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Double fronted PALAZZO in the Centre of the quaint village of Kercem, minutes away from the …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go