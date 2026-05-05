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Warehouses for sale in Central Region, Malta

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сommercial properties
214
offices
8
investment properties
6
shops
10
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2 properties total found
Warehouse in Birkirkara, Malta
Warehouse
Birkirkara, Malta
A large shop for sale on a busy main road in Birkirkara. This property has an area of around…
Price on request
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Warehouse in Santa Venera, Malta
Warehouse
Santa Venera, Malta
A spacious warehouse in Santa Venera spread across three floors, measuring approximately 80 …
Price on request
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