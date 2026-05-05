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Business for Sale in Central Region, Malta

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сommercial properties
214
offices
8
investment properties
6
shops
10
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Shop in Fgura, Malta
Shop
Fgura, Malta
A brand-new commercial shop is being built for Class 4B use, offering a finished and ready-t…
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Commercial property in Iklin, Malta
Commercial property
Iklin, Malta
Basement 1 car garage in the heart of Iklin
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Commercial property in Birkirkara, Malta
Commercial property
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
large open plan set in the best commercial area for the car showrooms and that its is 195 sq…
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Commercial property in Għajnsielem, Malta
Commercial property
Għajnsielem, Malta
One-car lock-up garage in new block located in Ghajnsielem
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A corner commercial measuring approximately 300sqms, located in a prime area in Qormi with g…
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Other in Żebbuġ, Malta
Other
Żebbuġ, Malta
A one-CAR SPACE on the -1 level of a large development in Marsalforn. Price includes common parts
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Commercial property in Sliema, Malta
Commercial property
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 1
2 Car Garage located in a highly requested area in Sliema, within walking distance to Qui-Si…
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Shop in Birkirkara, Malta
Shop
Birkirkara, Malta
Welcome to this brand new, high standard, fully equipped and full of natural light shop, whi…
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Commercial property in Pietà, Malta
Commercial property
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Selection of apartments in Pieta with spacious living, dining, and kitchen areas. The prope…
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Shop in Msida, Malta
Shop
Msida, Malta
A shop is available for sale in Msida. The property is fully finished and ready for immediat…
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Shop in Sliema, Malta
Shop
Sliema, Malta
This exceptionally appealing ground-floor commercial unit in central Sliema offers a rare ch…
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Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
A 2 car lock up garage on the ground floor common area finish is included
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