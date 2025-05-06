Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Kaunas
20
House Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
House in Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
House
Kaisiadorys, Lithuania
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
$428,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
$440,102
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Domeikava, Lithuania
House
Domeikava, Lithuania
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
ALL MEAT The ELVUS NAM is sold for repair with the Farm Building and the 12 ARAS plot!! -- T…
$141,283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Vilemai, Lithuania
House
Vilemai, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE FIELD OF MIXTURES, IN THE VILEMES SUBMITTED TO THE HOME! ----------------------------…
$123,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an exclusive, stylish house in Varlova. The highest quality, maximum functionality,…
$218,051
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 2
In the prestigious Kaunas district, Freda, a house with a 26 -acre plot is sold! Functionall…
$815,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
285.30 sq.m. House in Kaunas district surrounded by nature with 26.7 acres of land! Just a f…
$70,679
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 437 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional extremely large and spacious house in Žaliakalnis !! For sale luxurious, as much…
$429,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 4
430 SALE. 51 KV. M. PLOT HOUSE WITH 5. 47 ARIR MAPHIC SECTION, PRIVACY HOME IN CUSTRICULTAL,…
$326,553
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Didvyriai, Lithuania
House
Didvyriai, Lithuania
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling a perfect layout house for sale Dear buyers, please agree on the inspection in adva…
$435,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Karkazai, Lithuania
House
Karkazai, Lithuania
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 2
It is possible to renew this house from APVA (www.apvis.apva.lt) to 14 500 euros. We help to…
$191,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Space, space, space - 400 sq. M. m house with 16.5 ares plots in Kaunas!The ideal object for…
$283,829
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Martinava, Lithuania
House
Martinava, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
A VERY TIDY 2011 GARDEN HOUSE FOR SALE IN MARTINAVA, KAUNAS, SUITABLE FOR LIVING ALL YEAR RO…
$111,741
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Brick house for sale in Vaišvydava, Kirša G., Kaunas Advantages: • Very quiet place; • Near…
$114,174
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Milasaiciai, Lithuania
House
Milasaiciai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
IN MILAŠAĆIĆU, RASEINIĆI DISTRICT. HOUSE FOR SALE WITH PLOT 28A! QUIET PLACE! -------------…
$43,689
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kaunas, Lithuania
House
Kaunas, Lithuania
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR EXCLUSIVENESS AND LUXURY - THIS IS A GREAT HOUSE IN VYTENAI. NEAR THE …
$434,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Kuras, Lithuania
House
Kuras, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Garden for sale near the forest General: • Address - Ova 1st Street 8, Fuel village • House…
$66,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Properties features in Kaunas County, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go