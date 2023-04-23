Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE

Lands for sale in UAE

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Dubai, UAE
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
€ 4,010,346
Arjan community is mostly composed of apartment buildings that fall into the category of low…
Plot of land in Dubai, UAE
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
€ 4,266,656
Arjan community is mostly composed of apartment buildings that fall into the category of low…
Plot of land in Dubai, UAE
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
€ 3,156,509
Arjan community is mostly composed of apartment buildings that fall into the category of low…
Plot of land in Dubai, UAE
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
€ 5,189,684
Arjan community is mostly composed of apartment buildings that fall into the category of low…
Plot of land in Dubai, UAE
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
€ 1,757,357
Pearl Jumeirah is one of the newest neighborhoods in the prestigious Jumeirah 1 district. Th…
Plot of land in Dubai, UAE
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
€ 3,569,631
Pearl Jumeirah is one of the newest neighborhoods in the prestigious Jumeirah 1 district. Th…
Plot of land in Dubai, UAE
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
€ 1,008,935
Having a large balcony with stunning views of Biggest Fountain in the World.The Interior is …
Plot of land in Dubai, UAE
Plot of land
Dubai, UAE
615 m²
€ 514,374
As a territory specialist at Al Furjan, We are proud to offer you this wonderful site near t…
Plot of land in UAE, UAE
Plot of land
UAE, UAE
€ 290,535
Planning to own a plot in Abu Dhabi, UAE that lays down the canvas on which you can create t…
Plot of land in UAE, UAE
Plot of land
UAE, UAE
562 m²
€ 337,228
Planning to own a plot in Abu Dhabi, UAE that lays down the canvas on which you can create t…
Plot of land in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Plot of land
Abu Dhabi, UAE
€ 11,673,292
Al Reem Island is a world-class waterfront development comprising several residential, comme…
Plot of land in UAE, UAE
Plot of land
UAE, UAE
14 184 m²
€ 25,880,000
Residential plot for sale. Large plot. Premium location. Great for living. Live next to p…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir