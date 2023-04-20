Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

46 properties total found
Plot of land in Nivenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Nivenskoe, Russia
€ 14,529
Land for sale 12 acres ( width 30 to 40 ) in p. Nivenskoye with zero cycle - 10 by 10 plate …
Plot of land in Rybnoe, Russia
Plot of land
Rybnoe, Russia
€ 9,723
Village Fish Guryevsky district. Located 3 km from Kaliningrad along Emelyanov Street. Cadas…
Plot of land in Kaliningrad, Russia
Plot of land
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 21,794
Plot of land in Guryevsk, Russia
Plot of land
Guryevsk, Russia
€ 23,470
Plot of land in Gvardeysk, Russia
Plot of land
Gvardeysk, Russia
€ 5,588
Plot of land in Lyublino, Russia
Plot of land
Lyublino, Russia
€ 7,265
Two land plots ( adjacent, a purpose for gardening ), one of the plots of 583 kV.m ( cadastr…
Plot of land in Morshanskoye, Russia
Plot of land
Morshanskoye, Russia
€ 6,147
I will sell the site in TSN Laptau . Cadastral number 39:05:050606: 238. Rent until 2029. Th…
Plot of land in Kaliningrad, Russia
Plot of land
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 68,175
We offer to consider for purchase a chic land located in the village. Kosmodemyansky, on the…
Plot of land in Polessky District, Russia
Plot of land
Polessky District, Russia
€ 13,411
I will sell the land in the village of Matrosovo, Polessky district. The site is located on …
Plot of land in Polessky District, Russia
Plot of land
Polessky District, Russia
€ 4,359
I will sell two land plots 10.5; 12 acres at the address: Kaliningrad region, Polessky distr…
Plot of land in Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Svetlogorskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
€ 29,058
EXCELLENT PROPOSAL FOR THE BULTIAN SEA BLACK!!! WITH GAS, ELECTRICITY, FUDAMENT!!! Beautiful…
Plot of land in Kaliningrad, Russia
Plot of land
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 89,410
Plot 22 acres. Along the gas and electricity pass. The plot is even without differences in h…
Plot of land in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Plot of land
Zelenogradsk, Russia
€ 22,352
Zelenograd district. Pos. Klintsovka ( Malinovka ), property, lph, 10 acres each. Water and …
Plot of land in Pereslavskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Pereslavskoe, Russia
€ 89,410
A unique offer from a property. Land for sale 14 hectares, in whole or in parts, at least 2 …
Plot of land in Polessky District, Russia
Plot of land
Polessky District, Russia
€ 64,263
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL on the Pregol River...!!! For sale in excellent location, proper shape, p…
Plot of land in Nowy, Russia
Plot of land
Nowy, Russia
€ 1,079,622
A landmark in p. Small Vasilkovo, 420 ( P1 ) dating back to the ( pride. It will be suitable…
Plot of land in Polessky District, Russia
Plot of land
Polessky District, Russia
€ 127,409
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL on the Pregol River..!!! For sale in excellent location, proper shape, pl…
Plot of land in Kaliningrad, Russia
Plot of land
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 26,823
Sale of 5.8 hectares of land in SNT & quot; Seagull and quote; City line in the Moscow regio…
Plot of land in Pereslavskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Pereslavskoe, Russia
€ 12,294
Plot sale, 6 acres. Land of settlements for conducting personal auxiliary agriculture. Near …
Plot of land in Golubevo, Russia
Plot of land
Golubevo, Russia
€ 12,294
Land for sale, 10 hectares, in the village of Golubevo, 12 km from Kaliningrad, IZHS, KP Val…
Plot of land in Guryevsk, Russia
Plot of land
Guryevsk, Russia
€ 5,029
Be FIRST! In the village. Kumachevo, near the Kaliningrad-Yantarnaya highway, we offer for s…
Plot of land in Melnikovo, Russia
Plot of land
Melnikovo, Russia
€ 13,411
We offer for sale a plot of land of 11 acres of dry and proper ownership, located in the vil…
Plot of land in Polessky District, Russia
Plot of land
Polessky District, Russia
€ 64,263
Exclusive offer...!!! For sale in excellent location, proper shape, plot, IZHS, 12 acres, se…
Plot of land in Guryevsk, Russia
Plot of land
Guryevsk, Russia
€ 4,470
LPH land in Guryevsky district of pos. Fish. 8.3 hundred land in rent. There is gas, electri…
Plot of land in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Plot of land
Svetlogorsk, Russia
€ 17,882
I will sell a plot in a new village on the seashore, Square: 10 acres A quiet place for rela…
Plot of land in Kaliningrad, Russia
Plot of land
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 50,293
Land for sale 6.6 acres. Land category: land of settlements. Doing a summer house. Type of l…
Plot of land in Pereslavskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Pereslavskoe, Russia
€ 89,410
A unique offer from a property. Land for sale 14 hectares, in whole or in parts, at least 2 …
Plot of land in Nivenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Nivenskoe, Russia
€ 2,235
Land for sale 11 hundred. in the pos.Nivenskoye (Bagration direction). Smooth, correct shape…
Plot of land in Nivenskoe, Russia
Plot of land
Nivenskoe, Russia
€ 2,235
Land for sale in the village of Nivenskoye ( Bagrationovsky r - he ), Area 10 acres, flat, n…
Plot of land in Kaliningrad, Russia
Plot of land
Kaliningrad, Russia
€ 6,370
We sell a good plot of land, consisting of 2 plots, access roads from 2 sides. Garden Partne…
