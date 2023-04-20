Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Plot of land in Uschevicy, Russia
Plot of land
Uschevicy, Russia
€ 7,265
Plot of 15 acres, it has electricity 15kW., Jose. building. LPH category site, surveying car…
Plot of land in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 11,064
Plot of land in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 14,194
Offered by & nbsp; for urgent sale a lot with an unfinished log house in the village of Bols…
Plot of land in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€ 6,482
