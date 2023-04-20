Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Loule

Lands for sale in Loule, Portugal

50 properties total found
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 700,000
Land for construction of housing, offices and commerce Almancil Plot of land with 5,731m² l…
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
494 m²
€ 1,500,000
Terreno para construção com projeto aprovado para a construção de escritórios em Almancil
Plot of land in Querenca, Portugal
Plot of land
Querenca, Portugal
€ 190,000
The plot is located in the Amendoeira area, in Loulé, and has around 15640 m2
Plot of land in Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 325,000
Land for construction of a V5 villa with sea view Patã de Cima Land located in Boliqueime, …
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 300,000
Land with ruin Loulé Plot of land of 20,000m2 with ruin of 100m2, with possibility to build…
Plot of land in Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land located in Picota, Boliqueime, with 4.690 sq.m. for the construction of a rural…
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 2,675,000
The plot is approximately 8,933 m2 and has a construction project for 13 villas with a const…
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 2,000,000
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows the construction of a commercial spac…
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 480,000
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows for the construction of 8 dwellings. …
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
600 m²
€ 370,000
This plot is located in the center of Almancil and has a total area of 1200 m2. It is po…
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 220,000
The plot is located in the Vale D'Éguas area, in Almancil, close to all amenities such as su…
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 3,000,000
This plot is located in Almancil, near the Apolónia supermarket, and has 30.000m2. It is…
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 350,000
The plot is located in the development Al Sakia, in Fonte Santa (Quarteira), close to all am…
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 3,995,000
Set of 4 plots, that can be joined together, to build a detached villa with a constructed ar…
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 1,500,000
Plot for sale in Encosta do Lobo with 530 m2. Possibility to build: 420 sq.m. + 210 sq.m.…
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath 200 m²
€ 650,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath 200 m²
€ 600,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath 200 m²
€ 600,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
5 bath 200 m²
€ 650,000
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 995,000
This plot is located in Varandas do Lago, a residential and very quiet area. It has abou…
Plot of land in Boliqueime, Portugal
Plot of land
Boliqueime, Portugal
€ 2,400,000
This plot in Boliqueime with 10.073sqm is about 15 minutes drive from the beach and Vilamour…
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
2 500 m²
€ 750,000
Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
€ 525,000
This plot of 4875m2 is for sale in Corgo, Sta Luzia( Loulé). This land has a old house read…
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 1,495,000
Plot of land in Vale Formoso, Portugal
Plot of land
Vale Formoso, Portugal
540 m²
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
€ 750,000
Plot of land in Quarteira, Portugal
Plot of land
Quarteira, Portugal
€ 670,000
Plot of land in Vale Formoso, Portugal
Plot of land
Vale Formoso, Portugal
450 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Vale Formoso, Portugal
Plot of land
Vale Formoso, Portugal
450 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Almancil, Portugal
Plot of land
Almancil, Portugal
1 200 m²
€ 2,850,000
