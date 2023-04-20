Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County

Lands for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

18 properties total found
Plot of land in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
14 200 m²
€ 2,272,000
SALE, BUILDING LAND 14,200m2, RUJEVICA, RIJEKAThe land is located in the construction area o…
Plot of land in Kastav, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastav, Croatia
1 348 m²
€ 125,000
Building plot with sea view, Kastav, Rijeka The town of Kastav is located in the immediate v…
Plot of land in Sarsoni, Croatia
Plot of land
Sarsoni, Croatia
1 065 m²
€ 75,000
Building plot, 1,065 m2, Garići, Viškovo, Rijeka The building plot of 1,065 m2 is located in…
Plot of land in Veli Losinj, Croatia
Plot of land
Veli Losinj, Croatia
1 995 m²
€ 415,000
Building plot in the M1 zone in Veli Lošinj, 1.995 m2 On the eastern side of Veli Lošinj, ab…
Plot of land in Grad Rijeka, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 505 m²
€ 500,000
Land with sea view and conceptual project, Rijeka Building land with a total area of ​​2505 …
Plot of land in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Plot of land
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
856 m²
€ 150,000
Crikvenica-Vinodol Riviera For sale are 2 beautiful, smaller urbanized plots in zone M1 wit…
Plot of land in Krk, Croatia
Plot of land
Krk, Croatia
9 657 m²
€ 1,351,980
Building land for tourist purposes T2 in the city of Krk, Politin, 9,657 m2 The land located…
Plot of land in Stari Laz, Croatia
Plot of land
Stari Laz, Croatia
14 683 m²
€ 85,000
Land, forest, 14,683 m2 Stari Laz, Ravna Gora The land area of ​​14,683 m2 is located in the…
Plot of land in Jelenje, Croatia
Plot of land
Jelenje, Croatia
2 188 m²
€ 105,000
Building land, 2188 m2, Jelenje, Rijeka area Building land of 2188 m2 is located in Jelenje.…
Plot of land in Jurdani, Croatia
Plot of land
Jurdani, Croatia
1 560 m²
€ 60,000
Building Land in a hilly forest, 1.560 m2, Obadi (Matulji) Spacious building land is located…
Plot of land in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Plot of land
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
778 m²
€ 150,000
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND, NOVI VINODOLSKIBuilding land for sale in a great location in Novi V…
Plot of land in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Plot of land
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
657 m²
€ 130,000
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND, NOVI VINODOLSKIBuilding land for sale in a great location in Novi V…
Plot of land in Hlevci, Croatia
Plot of land
Hlevci, Croatia
22 591 m²
€ 115,000
Building and agricultural land, 22,591 m2 Land of 22,591 m2, of which 9,365.37 m2 is constru…
Plot of land in Bakar, Croatia
Plot of land
Bakar, Croatia
2 793 m²
Price on request
Bakar  Unique building land with a total area of ​​2,900 m2 in the center, on the coast, in…
Plot of land in Mali Losinj, Croatia
Plot of land
Mali Losinj, Croatia
400 000 m²
Price on request
Island in the northern Adriatic Total area: 400,000 m2. There are 2 islands for sale. The 1…
Plot of land in Banjol, Croatia
Plot of land
Banjol, Croatia
990 m²
€ 100,000
A unique opportunity to build your own villa or house on the beautiful island of Rab! A buil…
Plot of land in Vrbovsko, Croatia
Plot of land
Vrbovsko, Croatia
25 061 m²
€ 39,190
I19645 Beričevo
Plot of land in Pobri, Croatia
Plot of land
Pobri, Croatia
Price on request
On sale is a building land for business and residential purposes (M2), total area of ​​6524 …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir