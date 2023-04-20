Croatia
Croatia
Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
Lands for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia
18 properties total found
Plot of land
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
14 200 m²
€ 2,272,000
SALE, BUILDING LAND 14,200m2, RUJEVICA, RIJEKAThe land is located in the construction area o…
Plot of land
Kastav, Croatia
1 348 m²
€ 125,000
Building plot with sea view, Kastav, Rijeka The town of Kastav is located in the immediate v…
Plot of land
Sarsoni, Croatia
1 065 m²
€ 75,000
Building plot, 1,065 m2, Garići, Viškovo, Rijeka The building plot of 1,065 m2 is located in…
Plot of land
Veli Losinj, Croatia
1 995 m²
€ 415,000
Building plot in the M1 zone in Veli Lošinj, 1.995 m2 On the eastern side of Veli Lošinj, ab…
Plot of land
Grad Rijeka, Croatia
2 505 m²
€ 500,000
Land with sea view and conceptual project, Rijeka Building land with a total area of 2505 …
Plot of land
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
856 m²
€ 150,000
Crikvenica-Vinodol Riviera For sale are 2 beautiful, smaller urbanized plots in zone M1 wit…
Plot of land
Krk, Croatia
9 657 m²
€ 1,351,980
Building land for tourist purposes T2 in the city of Krk, Politin, 9,657 m2 The land located…
Plot of land
Stari Laz, Croatia
14 683 m²
€ 85,000
Land, forest, 14,683 m2 Stari Laz, Ravna Gora The land area of 14,683 m2 is located in the…
Plot of land
Jelenje, Croatia
2 188 m²
€ 105,000
Building land, 2188 m2, Jelenje, Rijeka area Building land of 2188 m2 is located in Jelenje.…
Plot of land
Jurdani, Croatia
1 560 m²
€ 60,000
Building Land in a hilly forest, 1.560 m2, Obadi (Matulji) Spacious building land is located…
Plot of land
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
778 m²
€ 150,000
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND, NOVI VINODOLSKIBuilding land for sale in a great location in Novi V…
Plot of land
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
657 m²
€ 130,000
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND, NOVI VINODOLSKIBuilding land for sale in a great location in Novi V…
Plot of land
Hlevci, Croatia
22 591 m²
€ 115,000
Building and agricultural land, 22,591 m2 Land of 22,591 m2, of which 9,365.37 m2 is constru…
Plot of land
Bakar, Croatia
2 793 m²
Price on request
Bakar Unique building land with a total area of 2,900 m2 in the center, on the coast, in…
Plot of land
Mali Losinj, Croatia
400 000 m²
Price on request
Island in the northern Adriatic Total area: 400,000 m2. There are 2 islands for sale. The 1…
Plot of land
Banjol, Croatia
990 m²
€ 100,000
A unique opportunity to build your own villa or house on the beautiful island of Rab! A buil…
Plot of land
Vrbovsko, Croatia
25 061 m²
€ 39,190
I19645 Beričevo
Plot of land
Pobri, Croatia
Price on request
On sale is a building land for business and residential purposes (M2), total area of 6524 …
