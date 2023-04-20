Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Zagreb County
Grad Zapresic
Lands for sale in Grad Zapresic, Croatia
17 properties total found
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 851 m²
€ 280,000
I25536 Susedgradski vidikovec
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
8 538 m²
€ 854,800
I25120 Ulica Hrvatskih branitelja
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
709 m²
€ 270,000
I24988 Podsusedska aleja
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
1 884 m²
€ 580,000
I24854 Kostanjek
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 549 m²
€ 80,000
BUILDING LAND 2549m2, GAJNICE, DUBRAVICA STREETThe land is located next to the road, in a qu…
Plot of land
Zapresic, Croatia
1 262 m²
€ 99,000
I24676 Sutinska vrela
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 035 m²
€ 238,000
I23989 Lučko
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
1 486 m²
€ 400,000
I24006 Franje Lučića
Plot of land
Zapresic, Croatia
6 980 m²
€ 585,000
I23847 Ivana Vencla
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 934 m²
€ 110,000
Sub-neighbor, 700 m from Aleja Bologna Three plots with a total area of 3934 m2. Individua…
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 231 m²
€ 200,000
I22453 Nova ulica
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 336 m²
€ 163,520
I22025 Ulica Mirka Bedeka
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
714 m²
€ 70,000
I21561 Banski vinogradi
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 757 m²
€ 400,000
Podsused Beautiful building plot of 4.700m2 on the neighboring slopes with a view of the wh…
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 400 m²
€ 210,000
Borcec, Rusiscak Agricultural land of 6,400 m2. The land has a slight slope and is full of…
Plot of land
Zapresic, Croatia
900 m²
€ 54,000
I07018 Banovski put
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 340 m²
€ 507,281
I16106 Unčanska
