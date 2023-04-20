Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Croatia
  Zagreb County
  Grad Zapresic

Lands for sale in Grad Zapresic, Croatia

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 851 m²
€ 280,000
I25536 Susedgradski vidikovec
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
8 538 m²
€ 854,800
I25120 Ulica Hrvatskih branitelja
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
709 m²
€ 270,000
I24988 Podsusedska aleja
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
1 884 m²
€ 580,000
I24854 Kostanjek
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 549 m²
€ 80,000
BUILDING LAND 2549m2, GAJNICE, DUBRAVICA STREETThe land is located next to the road, in a qu…
Plot of land in Zapresic, Croatia
Plot of land
Zapresic, Croatia
1 262 m²
€ 99,000
I24676 Sutinska vrela
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 035 m²
€ 238,000
I23989 Lučko
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
1 486 m²
€ 400,000
I24006 Franje Lučića
Plot of land in Zapresic, Croatia
Plot of land
Zapresic, Croatia
6 980 m²
€ 585,000
I23847 Ivana Vencla
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 934 m²
€ 110,000
Sub-neighbor, 700 m from Aleja Bologna Three plots with a total area of 3934 m2. Individua…
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 231 m²
€ 200,000
I22453 Nova ulica
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 336 m²
€ 163,520
I22025 Ulica Mirka Bedeka
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
714 m²
€ 70,000
I21561 Banski vinogradi
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 757 m²
€ 400,000
Podsused Beautiful building plot of 4.700m2 on the neighboring slopes with a view of the wh…
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 400 m²
€ 210,000
Borcec, Rusiscak Agricultural land of 6,400 m2. The land has a slight slope and is full of…
Plot of land in Zapresic, Croatia
Plot of land
Zapresic, Croatia
900 m²
€ 54,000
I07018 Banovski put
Plot of land in Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
Plot of land
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 340 m²
€ 507,281
I16106 Unčanska
