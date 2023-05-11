Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia

28 properties total found
Plot of land in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Area 1 780 m²
€ 62,300
Plot of land in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Area 737 m²
€ 25,795
Plot of land in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Area 1 259 m²
€ 44,065
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
€ 730,000
Plot of land in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 1 413 m²
€ 565,200
Plot of land in Divulje, Croatia
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
Area 3 973 m²
€ 1,589,200
Plot of land in Divulje, Croatia
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
Area 1 465 m²
€ 293,000
Plot of land in Divulje, Croatia
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
Area 1 080 m²
€ 259,200
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 1 308 m²
€ 327,000
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 1 235 m²
€ 308,750
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 570 m²
€ 142,500
Plot of land in Mastrinka, Croatia
Plot of land
Mastrinka, Croatia
Area 3 356 m²
€ 536,960
Plot of land in Divulje, Croatia
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
Area 3 142 m²
€ 722,660
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 573 m²
€ 215,000
Plot of land in Plano, Croatia
Plot of land
Plano, Croatia
Area 7 365 m²
€ 294,600
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 734 m²
€ 170,000
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 1 600 m²
€ 240,000
Plot of land in Mastrinka, Croatia
Plot of land
Mastrinka, Croatia
Area 23 220 m²
€ 2,391,660
Plot of land in Zedno, Croatia
Plot of land
Zedno, Croatia
Area 976 m²
€ 175,680
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 2 500 m²
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Mastrinka, Croatia
Plot of land
Mastrinka, Croatia
Area 1 027 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Trogir, Croatia
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
Area 3 444 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Divulje, Croatia
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
Area 1 180 m²
€ 413,000
Plot of land in Plano, Croatia
Plot of land
Plano, Croatia
Area 4 170 m²
€ 437,850
Plot of land in Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
Area 418 m²
€ 167,200
