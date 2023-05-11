Lands for sale in Grad Trogir, Croatia

Croatia
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
1 780 m²
€ 62,300
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
737 m²
€ 25,795
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
1 259 m²
€ 44,065
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
€ 730,000
Plot of land
Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
€ 400,000
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
1 413 m²
€ 565,200
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
3 973 m²
€ 1,589,200
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
1 465 m²
€ 293,000
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
1 080 m²
€ 259,200
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
1 308 m²
€ 327,000
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
1 235 m²
€ 308,750
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
570 m²
€ 142,500
Plot of land
Mastrinka, Croatia
3 356 m²
€ 536,960
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
3 142 m²
€ 722,660
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
573 m²
€ 215,000
Plot of land
Plano, Croatia
7 365 m²
€ 294,600
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
734 m²
€ 170,000
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
1 600 m²
€ 240,000
Plot of land
Mastrinka, Croatia
23 220 m²
€ 2,391,660
Plot of land
Zedno, Croatia
976 m²
€ 175,680
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
2 500 m²
€ 200,000
Plot of land
Mastrinka, Croatia
1 027 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Trogir, Croatia
3 444 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land
Divulje, Croatia
1 180 m²
€ 413,000
Plot of land
Plano, Croatia
4 170 m²
€ 437,850
Plot of land
Drvenik Veliki, Croatia
418 m²
€ 167,200
