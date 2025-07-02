Residential complex

Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business district. Here, the exotic nature of parks, forests, and coffee plantations meets modern architecture and international-class infrastructure — the ideal balance of nature and urban comfort. A unique location near Nairobi, the airport, and Kasarani Stadium ensures maximum mobility and quick access via key highways. Within walking distance are the legendary Giraffe Manor and a giraffe walking path: a rare lifestyle experience that enhances the property’s appeal for living and investment.
Layouts (renovated)
Studio — area from 33 m², price from $54,800
1-bedroom — area from 56.7 m², price from $94,000
2-bedroom — area from 95.3 m², price from $148,700
3-bedroom — area from 159.2 m², price from $248,500
The Tatu Central district is developing according to the principles of sustainability and inclusivity, organically combining residential, commercial, and recreational spaces — it is a growing ecosystem with high capitalization. The complex features 193 premium apartments with well-designed layouts, 206 parking spaces, and a private area of 8,085 m², designed for comfort and prestige. Select an address that suits your lifestyle and yield.
Infrastructure
Restaurant
Stylish lobby
Outdoor pool
Fitness center
Children’s play areas
Commercial spaces & Parking
Private garden & Recreational areas
Developed by Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, Tatu City is a dynamic environment for living, working, and entertainment for more than 250,000 residents and attracts numerous visitors. It is home to schools, various housing options, and a thriving Special Economic Zone with more than 78 operating companies. Tatu City has revolutionized the Kenyan lifestyle by reducing traffic congestion and commute times.