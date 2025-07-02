  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Tatu City, Kenya
$54,800
ID: 27477
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Kenya
  • State
    Central Kenya
  • Region
    Ruiru
  • City
    Gitothua ward
  • Town
    Tatu City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Discover a premium standard of living in the very heart of Tatu City’s central business district. Here, the exotic nature of parks, forests, and coffee plantations meets modern architecture and international-class infrastructure — the ideal balance of nature and urban comfort. A unique location near Nairobi, the airport, and Kasarani Stadium ensures maximum mobility and quick access via key highways. Within walking distance are the legendary Giraffe Manor and a giraffe walking path: a rare lifestyle experience that enhances the property’s appeal for living and investment.

 

Layouts (renovated)

  • Studio — area from 33 m², price from $54,800

  •  1-bedroom — area from 56.7 m², price from $94,000

  •  2-bedroom — area from 95.3 m², price from $148,700

  •  3-bedroom — area from 159.2 m², price from $248,500

 

The Tatu Central district is developing according to the principles of sustainability and inclusivity, organically combining residential, commercial, and recreational spaces — it is a growing ecosystem with high capitalization. The complex features 193 premium apartments with well-designed layouts, 206 parking spaces, and a private area of 8,085 m², designed for comfort and prestige. Select an address that suits your lifestyle and yield.

 

Infrastructure

  • Restaurant

  • Stylish lobby

  • Outdoor pool

  • Fitness center

  • Children’s play areas

  • Commercial spaces & Parking

  • Private garden & Recreational areas

 

Developed by Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, Tatu City is a dynamic environment for living, working, and entertainment for more than 250,000 residents and attracts numerous visitors. It is home to schools, various housing options, and a thriving Special Economic Zone with more than 78 operating companies. Tatu City has revolutionized the Kenyan lifestyle by reducing traffic congestion and commute times.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 56.7
Price per m², USD 1,658
Apartment price, USD 94,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 95.3
Price per m², USD 1,560
Apartment price, USD 148,700
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 159.2
Price per m², USD 1,561
Apartment price, USD 248,500
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 33.0
Price per m², USD 1,661
Apartment price, USD 54,800

Location on the map

Tatu City, Kenya

