Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Volterra

Commercial real estate in Volterra, Italy

2 properties total found
Commercial in Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
KK-1722. ЗАГОРОДНАЯ ВИЛЛА С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ – ВОЛЬТЕРРА, ТОСКАНАНа холмах то…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 790 m²
KK-1182. Винодельческое хозяйство с Агритуризмом и Рестораном в Тоскане. ВольтерраДанная соб…
€1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir