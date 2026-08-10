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Сommercial property in Volterra, Italy

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 900 m² in Volterra, Italy
Commercial property 900 m²
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
KK-1722. Country villa with wine and olive grove – Volterra, ToscanaOn the hills of the Tusc…
$2,75M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 790 m² in Volterra, Italy
Commercial property 790 m²
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 790 m²
KK-1182. Winery with Agritourism and Restaurant in Tuscany. volterraThis property is located…
$1,31M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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