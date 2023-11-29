Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Vibo Valentia
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Vibo Valentia, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Number of floors 2
Are we opening the sale of new villas in the Poseidon complex? Complex …
€245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
3 room townhouse in Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 room townhouse
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in a closed complex 300m from the beach.  Surrounded by garde…
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Townhouse in a new complex 300m from the beach in the resort town of Br…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dolce Calabria
Languages: English, Русский, Italiano
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zambrone, Italy
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Zambrone Beach Resort is located in the heart of one of the most popular areas on the coast…
€250,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Vibo Valentia, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir