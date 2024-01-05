Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhouse in Torri del Benaco, Italy
3 room townhouse
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
In Torri del Benaco, in a hilly position surrounded by greenery, we offer this terraced hous…
€590,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torri del Benaco, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
On the green hills of Torri del Benaco, precisely in the hamlet of Albisano, we offer this d…
€625,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with optic fiber in Affi, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with optic fiber
Affi, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Recently built corner solution in a residential area two minutes from the centre of Cavaion …
€795,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Costermano sul Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
In Garda, a short distance from the town centre and the lake, in a quiet residential area, w…
€560,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bardolino, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Just a stone's throw from the centre of the picturesque village of Bardolino, we propose an …
€850,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with road in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with road
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Characteristic lake house, renovated and unique in its kind, with direct view of the harbor …
€820,000
Leave a request

