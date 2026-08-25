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Villas for sale in Verbano Cusio Ossola, Italy

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97 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
PL-PR-C04. Каменный загородный дом с видом на озеро Всего в нескольких минутах от знаменито…
$490 773
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 855 m²
FP-1547. Престижная старинная вилла в СтрезеПрестижная старинная вилла, расположенная в уник…
$9,35M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
FP-RIF0075. Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореОриентация : Юг  Вид на : Визави Внутренний дво…
$525 829
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
MD-280817. Вилла 270 кв.мт, с садом 1500 кв.мт, на первой линииВилла 270 кв.мт, с садом 1500…
$1,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Baveno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
PL-PR_C00. Озеро Маджоре. Дом с видом на озероБавено. Вилла на продажу с уникальным и панора…
$724 475
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Stresa, Italy
Villa
Stresa, Italy
Area 310 m²
PL-PR_C03. Отдельно стоящий дом на продажу в СтрезеСтреза, отдельно стоящий дом с депендансо…
$993 232
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 214 m²
FP-T641. Вилла в Бризино, Стреза, ИталияБризино, частный дом с садом около 798 кв.м. с прекр…
$467 403
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Cavandone, Italy
Villa
Cavandone, Italy
Area 540 m²
PL-171019-1. Прекрасная классическая вилла в Вербании в элитной зонеПрекрасная классическая …
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
FP-T704. Частный дом с прекрасным видом на озероНа холме Бельджирате в зоне Карчёни, частный…
$578 412
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cavandone, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
FP-T613. В Вербании, вилла новой постройкиАрхитектуральная структура виллы составляeтся из д…
$1,74M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Baveno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 395 m²
FP-T706. Старинная вилла, построенная в конце XIX векаСтаринная вилла, построенная в конце X…
$1,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cavandone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
FP-T380. Вилла в центре ПалланцаВилла построенная в конце 50 годов в центре Палланца, Вербан…
$683 577
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Villa in Cavandone, Italy
Villa
Cavandone, Italy
Area 300 m²
FP-0116. Окруженная очаровательным садом виллаВ Вербании Палланца, в нескольких шагах от цен…
$3,39M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 351 m²
FP-2765. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро МаджореВ Стрезе, район Магоньино (Magognino), в…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Baveno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
FP-Т507. Недавно отреставрированная вилла в БавеноНедавно отреставрированная вилла в Бавено.…
$1,17M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 513 m²
FP-0113. Роскошная вилла в СтрезеРоскошная вилла на продажу в нескольких минутах ходьбы от ц…
$1,75M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gignese, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gignese, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
FP-T452. Вилла 80 годов с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Джиньезе, с спокойным и приватн…
$630 994
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
FP-08102015. Великолепная современная вилла на берегу озера МаджореВ Стрезе, великолепная со…
$14,02M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 530 m²
FP-T973. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаВ посёлке Бризино, в тихом жилом р…
$455 718
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
FP-031216. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаНа холме над Стрезой, на Озеро М…
$2,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
PL-PR-C02. Каменный дом с видом на озероВ одном из самых красивейших и живописнейших мест оз…
$525 829
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cavandone, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
ISM-060417-16. Отдельно стоящая вилла расположенная на берегу озера Маджоре Отдельно стоящая…
$9,00M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannobio, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannobio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
IT-300418-3. Вилла на озере Маджоре, в КаннобиоПродается вилла на озере Маджоре, Cannobio. П…
$3,15M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 194 m²
FP-T636. На холме в Стреза в посёлке Сомераро приятный домик с садомНа холме в Стреза в посё…
$338 867
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
FP-T802. Старинная вилла в стиле Либерти в СтрезеСтаринная вилла в стиле Либерти, построенна…
$6,43M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
FP-T704. На холме Бельджирате в зоне Карчёни, частный дом с прекрасным видом на озероНа холм…
$467 403
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
FP-T816. Вилла с бассейном на первом холме СтрезыВилла с бассейном на первом холме Стрезы в …
$759 530
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
FP-T447. Дом расположен в центре городка ЛевоВ Лево, на холме Стрезы, рустико новой постройк…
$455 718
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Cavandone, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 670 m²
Sir-250515 . Историческая вилла на берегу Озера МаджореОписание: Историческая вилла, построе…
$7,60M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
IT-300418-4. Вилла на озере Маджоре. Вербания. СунаПродается вилла на озере Маджоре, Verbani…
$8,18M
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