Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Verbano-Cusio-Ossola
Villas
Villas for sale in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Verbania, Italy
18
8
1 290 m²
We're delighted to introduce you to this truly extraordinary property in the elegant area of…
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5
500 m²
VB-20161. Историческая вилла в Палланца Великолепная резиденция, расположенная прямо на бе…
€6,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
4
140 m²
PL-PR-C01. Стреза, Озеро Маджоре. Пол дома с садомНезависимая часть виллы площадью 140 кв.м.…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
4
193 m²
PL-PR-C04. Каменный загородный дом с видом на озеро Всего в нескольких минутах от знаменито…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
6
240 m²
VB-20162. Вилла на первой линии в Каннобьо Эта эксклюзивная недвижимость расположена в при…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
6
403 m²
PL-PR-V07. Красивая вилла на продажу в городе СтрезаКрасивая вилла на продажу в городе Стрез…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
5
240 m²
VB-20066. Элегантная вилла на озере МаджореЭлегантная вилла на первой линии озера Маджоре с …
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 2 room villa
Premeno, Italy
3
118 m²
PL-PR-C05. Вилла с садом в отличном состоянииНа холмах Вербании, в солнечном и доминирующем …
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
650 m²
VB-061119-4. Прекрасная вилла со спа, в идеальном состоянии в элитной зоне Паланца, Вербания…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
1 150 m²
VB-111119-2. Вилла в Стрезе под полную реконструкцию Вилла в Стрезе под полную реконструкцию…
€4,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
450 m²
VB-111119-3. Роскошный дом с эксклюзивным видом на Озеро МаджореВилла Verbena - это роскошна…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Stresa, Italy
700 m²
VB-111119-4. Приятная вилла на Озере МаджореСветлая и очень комфортная вилла на озере Маджор…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
720 m²
PL-171019. Прекрасная вилла в ВербанииПрекрасная вилла в Вербании Площадь 720 кв.м. Участок…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
540 m²
PL-171019-1. Прекрасная классическая вилла в Вербании в элитной зонеПрекрасная классическая …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
450 m²
FP-171019. Прекрасная вилла в ВербанииПрекрасная вилла в Вербании Площадь 450 кв.м. Участок…
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4
550 m²
PL-PR-V24. Красивая уютная вилла большого размера, в нескольких минутах езды от озера Маджор…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5
165 m²
FP-T447. Дом расположен в центре городка ЛевоВ Лево, на холме Стрезы, рустико новой постройк…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4
174 m²
FP-RIF0075. Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореОриентация : Юг Вид на : Визави Внутренний дво…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4
324 m²
FP-T384. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореПродается современная вилла Ве…
€1,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4
216 m²
FP-T380. Вилла в центре ПалланцаВилла построенная в конце 50 годов в центре Палланца, Вербан…
€585,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
300 m²
FP-0116. Окруженная очаровательным садом виллаВ Вербании Палланца, в нескольких шагах от цен…
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
6
270 m²
FP-T704. На холме Бельджирате в зоне Карчёни, частный дом с прекрасным видом на озероНа холм…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Baveno, Italy
5
210 m²
FP-T522. Продано! Вилла с уникальным видом на острова Борромео в БавеноВилла, расположенная …
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Baveno, Italy
4
FP-T607. Независимая вилла, расположенная на напротив озера МаджореНезависимая вилла из камн…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4
350 m²
FP-T716. Двухэтажная вилла в нескольких километрах от СтрезыВ нескольких километрах от Стрез…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6
FP-T816. Вилла с бассейном на первом холме СтрезыВилла с бассейном на первом холме Стрезы в …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5
425 m²
FP-T631. На холме Стрезы в резиденциальной зоне вилла с садомНа холме Стрезы в резиденциальн…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Baveno, Italy
4
FP-Т507. Недавно отреставрированная вилла в БавеноНедавно отреставрированная вилла в Бавено.…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5
361 m²
FP-T708. Современная вилла с частным садом 2000 м2На первом холме Стрезы, всего в 1 км от це…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5
237 m²
FP-T632. Отреставрированная вилла на первом холме СтрезыНедавно отреставрированная вилла на …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
