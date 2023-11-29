Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Verbano-Cusio-Ossola

Commercial real estate in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy

2 properties total found
Commercial in Verbania, Italy
Commercial
Verbania, Italy
Area 1 800 m²
FP-T936. Продано! Здание в Палланце, Озеро МаджореПродано! В центре Палланца недвижимость н…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Cannero Riviera, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Cannero Riviera, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 641 m²
FP-T319. Гостиница в историческом центре Каннеро-РивьераХарактерная гостиница в историческом…
€2,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir