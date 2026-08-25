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Сommercial property in Verbano Cusio Ossola, Italy

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 800 m² in Cavandone, Italy
Commercial property 1 800 m²
Cavandone, Italy
Area 1 800 m²
FP-T936. Продано! Здание в Палланце, Озеро МаджореПродано! В центре Палланца недвижимость н…
$1,17M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 641 m² in Cannero Riviera, Italy
Hotel 641 m²
Cannero Riviera, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 641 m²
FP-T319. Hotel in the historic centre of Cannero RivieraA characteristic hotel in the histor…
$3,13M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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