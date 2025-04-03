Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Treviso
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Treviso, Italy

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Terrace in Vittorio Veneto, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with Balcony, with Terrace
Vittorio Veneto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 781 m²
Number of floors 4
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Treviso, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes