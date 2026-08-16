Residential properties for sale in Treviso, Italy

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Residential properties for sale in Province of Treviso, Italy

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Asolo
3
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vittorio Veneto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Vittorio Veneto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
Italy is inexpensive! 4-square. off Venice (Vittorio Veneto) - 86,000 euros.Investment + res…
$100,201
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Apartment in Asolo, Italy
Apartment
Asolo, Italy
Area 166 m²
BORGO SANTA CATERINA Exclusive Apartments in Asolo (Treviso, Veneto) Housing in one of the…
$210,810
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House in Asolo, Italy
House
Asolo, Italy
Area 166 m²
BORGO SANTA CATERINA Exclusive residential complex in Asolo (Treviso, Veneto) An exception…
$7,29M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 14 bedrooms in Asolo, Italy
Villa 14 bedrooms
Asolo, Italy
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 16
Area 1 222 m²
Named by Carducci : "The city of 100 Horizons" Asolo rises on the top of a hill, not far fro…
$9,85M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Conegliano, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms
Conegliano, Italy
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 670 m²
Prestigious and magnificent Venetian Villa, built in the 17th century by arch. Longhena, sit…
$7,66M
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Property types in Province of Treviso

houses

Properties features in Province of Treviso, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
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