Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Treviso

Residential properties for sale in Treviso, Italy

houses
6
6 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Asolo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Asolo, Italy
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 16
Area 1 222 m²
Named by Carducci : "The city of 100 Horizons" Asolo rises on the top of a hill, not far fro…
€9,00M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Conegliano, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Conegliano, Italy
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 670 m²
Prestigious and magnificent Venetian Villa, built in the 17th century by arch. Longhena, sit…
€7,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Treviso, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Treviso, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 050 m²
Historical villa (1864) near Piave river, Covolo di Pederobba, Veneto, Italy. For those who …
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Asolo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Asolo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Renovated villa in the historic center of Asolo, Veneto, Italy. The villa is s…
€980,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Asolo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Asolo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Renovated villa for lovers of tranquility in Asolo, Italy. Veneto, city of Asolo, historic c…
€1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Vittorio Veneto, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Vittorio Veneto, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 781 m²
Number of floors 4
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Treviso, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir