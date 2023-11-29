Residential properties for sale in Terracina, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Terracina, Italy
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Terracina, Italy
Area 2 m²
The nice house is located in a complex of villas just 500 meters from the beach, in a resort…
€185,000
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Terracina, Italy
Villa with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Terracina, Italy
Area 5 m²
The beautiful villa is located in San Felich Chircheo, Lazio. The house was recently renovat…
€1,68M
Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Terracina, Italy
Villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Terracina, Italy
Area 2 m²
The nice villa is located in the resort town of Formia, Lazio. The area of the two-storey ho…
€270,000
Villa with furniture, with sea view, in city center in Terracina, Italy
Villa with furniture, with sea view, in city center
Terracina, Italy
Area 4 m²
The beautiful villa is located between Terrachina and San Felice Chircheo, Lazio. The beach …
€280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Terracina, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Terracina, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A beautiful villa for two families is located between Terrachina and San Felice Chircheo, La…
€250,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Terracina, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Terracina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Nice villa located in the beautiful city of Formia, Lazio. The beach is only 200 metres from…
€250,000
