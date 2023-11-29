UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Land
Terni
Lands for sale in Terni, Italy
Clear all
15 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
320 000 m²
Land of 32.00 hectares in gentle and medium hills with multiple exposures and mostly arable …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
11
510 000 m²
51.00 acres of arable land throughout with hints of woods north-south exposure Typically hil…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
270 000 m²
Irrigated land flat as a single body of 27.00 acres with several farmhouses to renovate Grea…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
180 000 m²
Completely flat terrain for agricultural and accommodation with ponds and two farmhouses for…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
450 000 m²
45.00 hectares of land in hilly typically good exposure (with or without house) in favor of …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
400 000 m²
Land of more than 40.00 hectares in gentle hills, about half of which are arable land (viney…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
14
200 000 m²
Flat land of 20.00 acres irrigated arable land with 2 ponds Great cottage in a secluded loca…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
30 000 m²
Hilly land of about 3.0 hectares with olive trees with north exposure On the bottom there is…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
63 000 m²
Land of 6.30 hectares of arable land with olive grove of 56 plants, vineyard and orchard. So…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
400 000 m²
Land of about 40.00 hectares mostly arable (30.00 hectares) the rest forest and pasture Expo…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
30 000 m²
Plain land front road suitable, as well as for cultivation, even possible exhibitions and la…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
130 000 m²
13:00 hectares of land in one body in gentle hillside acres arable 18:00 and 5:00 where acre…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
47 000 m²
Land of about 4.70 hectares all cultivated with south exposure, access not uncomfortable pos…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
40 000 m²
Land of about 40,000 square meters hilly partially vacant and partially planted with cherrie…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
11
180 000 m²
Beautiful house (120 +120 + attic) in ancient brick in good condition (to be redone the roof…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL