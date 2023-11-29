Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Terni, Italy

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 320 000 m²
Land of 32.00 hectares in gentle and medium hills with multiple exposures and mostly arable …
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 510 000 m²
51.00 acres of arable land throughout with hints of woods north-south exposure Typically hil…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 270 000 m²
Irrigated land flat as a single body of 27.00 acres with several farmhouses to renovate Grea…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 180 000 m²
Completely flat terrain for agricultural and accommodation with ponds and two farmhouses for…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 450 000 m²
45.00 hectares of land in hilly typically good exposure (with or without house) in favor of …
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 400 000 m²
Land of more than 40.00 hectares in gentle hills, about half of which are arable land (viney…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 200 000 m²
Flat land of 20.00 acres irrigated arable land with 2 ponds Great cottage in a secluded loca…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 30 000 m²
Hilly land of about 3.0 hectares with olive trees with north exposure On the bottom there is…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 63 000 m²
Land of 6.30 hectares of arable land with olive grove of 56 plants, vineyard and orchard. So…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 400 000 m²
Land of about 40.00 hectares mostly arable (30.00 hectares) the rest forest and pasture Expo…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 30 000 m²
Plain land front road suitable, as well as for cultivation, even possible exhibitions and la…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 130 000 m²
13:00 hectares of land in one body in gentle hillside acres arable 18:00 and 5:00 where acre…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 47 000 m²
Land of about 4.70 hectares all cultivated with south exposure, access not uncomfortable pos…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Area 40 000 m²
Land of about 40,000 square meters hilly partially vacant and partially planted with cherrie…
Price on request
Plot of land in Terni, Italy
Plot of land
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 180 000 m²
Beautiful house (120 +120 + attic) in ancient brick in good condition (to be redone the roof…
Price on request
