Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Sicily, Italy

villas
33
townhouses
40
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House 20 bedrooms in Piedimonte Etneo, Italy
House 20 bedrooms
Piedimonte Etneo, Italy
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 25
Area 700 m²
Ancient 19th century villa at the foot of Etna volcano in Sicilian style with pool and amazi…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Lido di Noto, Italy
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lido di Noto, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
$1,91M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sicily, Italy

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go