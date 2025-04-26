Apartments for sale in Roma Capitale, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Rome
64
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 460 m²
AG-220916-19. Пентхаус (Аттик) » Рим » ИталияВ историческом здании предлагается на продажу П…
$4,69M
1 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
AG-220916-26. Квартира атико 80кв.м. с террасой 70кв.мКвартира attico 80 кв. м. с террасой 7…
$2,94M
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
AG-260716-2. Апартамент в престижном районе исторического центра РимаАпартамент в престижном…
$5,45M
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Area: 100 m² Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Floor: second Floors: natural wood parquet Moder…
$1,12M
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious apartment of 300 square meters, located on a quiet …
$3,12M
5 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
AG-260716-1. Апартаменты в историческом здании. РимПентхаус. Апартаменты расположены в истор…
$4,58M
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
AG-220916-7. Престижный двухуровневый пентхаусМы предлагаем на продажу престижный двухуровне…
$4,90M
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
AG-220916-18. Продаются изысканные апартаменты в центре РимаПентхаус 290 м², 7 комнат, 4 спа…
$3,81M
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Apartment in the historical center of Rome, 200 meters from Piazza Navona, in good repair an…
$2,10M
1 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 125 m²
IT-240519-2. Квартира в Италии. РимРим, около метро Manzoni продается квартира на 3 этаже, 1…
$642,995
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 530 m²
Luxury apartment located in the prestigious Trevi area, it is the perfect combination of his…
$4,13M
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa located in the prestigious residential area of ​​Axa, Rome.The villa is …
$1,95M
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Elegant 100 sqm apartment located in a residential area close to Porta Ardeatina, with a ple…
$891,932
1 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 140 m²
IT-240519-4. Двухуровневая квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима, недалеко от Колизея продаетс…
$761,786
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
120617. Пентхаус в ИСТОРИЧЕСКОМ ЦЕНТРЕ РимаКвартира была недавно отремонтирована, общая площ…
$1,08M
5 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
AG-220916-8. Эксклюзивный пентхаус площадью 750 кв.мИсторический центр, в нескольких минутах…
$11,99M
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-260716. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей пл…
$2,89M
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
AG-220916-14. Апартаменты в Риме на улице Виа Витторио-ВенетоПентхаус высшего класса на 2-х …
$5,34M
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-4. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей …
$2,89M
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 308 m²
AG-041016. Прекрасная квартира в Риме. 308 кв.мВ непосредственной близости от площади Барбер…
$3,49M
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
AG-220916-2. Апартаменты в Риме. ИталияКвартира в Риме состоит из большой прихожей, гостевог…
$2,51M
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-12. Пентхаус в центре Рима, расположенный в районе ПратиПентхаус в центре Рима, ра…
$2,89M
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale is a modern four-room apartment with a terrace, which is located in the southwest o…
$544,670
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 360 m²
In the heart of Rome, a few steps from the beautiful Trevi Fountain, in a historic building …
$6,72M
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
AG-220916-28. Пентхаус в Риме, рядом с Виа Венето и Виллы БоргезеПентхаус в Риме на Via Pucc…
$5,78M
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 300 m²
Luxurious apartment of 300 m2 located on a quiet street in the heart of Rome. Occupying the …
$2,84M
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
IT-240519-3. Квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима около парка Carlo Felice (Via Carlo Felice)…
$653,893
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 50 m²
Located in the historic Piazzale Flaminio, in the heart of Rome, these superb apartments are…
$439,089
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 100 m²
Modern four-room apartment located in the southwest of Rome, in the quiet and prosperous Mez…
$495,912
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 54 m²
A two-room apartment under renovation, located in Piazzale Flaminio, just a few steps from t…
$474,216
