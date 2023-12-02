Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Ragusa
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ragusa, Italy

villas
3
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Scicli, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Scicli, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Share with friends
€450,000
per month
Leave a request
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Ragusa, Italy
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Ragusa, Italy
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Amid the fabulous Ragusa Ibla near Deli Arch Church is the historic Palazzo Nifozi buildi…
€1,72M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Scicli, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Scicli, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Villas "Le Spinazze" & # 8212; it is a modern project for lovers of rest at sea and nature.…
€380,000
per month
Leave a request
House with sea view, with internet, near infrastructure in Ragusa, Italy
House with sea view, with internet, near infrastructure
Ragusa, Italy
Area 2 000 m²
The nice house is located in the historic centre of Modica, Sicily. A three-storey house wit…
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with sea view, in city center in Ragusa, Italy
5 room house with furniture, with sea view, in city center
Ragusa, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
A cozy house overlooking the sea is located in Ragusa, Sicily. The sea is only 300 meters away
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Ragusa, Italy
Villa 6 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Ragusa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
The cosy villa is located in Skolera, Sicily. Just a few minutes away from Catania. The area…
€980,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Ragusa, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir