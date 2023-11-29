Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pistoia, Italy

houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Ramini, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Ramini, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 7 020 m²
LD-1143. В провинции Пистойи продается роскошная старинная виллаНедалеко от термальных источ…
€5,20M
Villa 5 rooms in Montecatini-Terme, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Montecatini-Terme, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 760 m²
LD-0418. Роскошный тосканский дом в МонтекатиниРоскошный тосканский дом в Монтекатини между …
€3,30M
House with Bedrooms in Quarrata, Italy
House with Bedrooms
Quarrata, Italy
Area 450 m²
Renovated farmhouse of about 340 square meters plus accessories Basement with various rooms …
Price on request
Properties features in Pistoia, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
