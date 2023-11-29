Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Pisa

Residential properties for sale in Pisa, Italy

apartments
3
houses
13
16 properties total found
Villa Villa in Pisa, Italy
Villa Villa
Pisa, Italy
Area 4 200 m²
VB-90060. Исторический замок в ТосканеИсторический замок на холмах Тосканы рядом с термальны…
€5,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Pomarance, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pomarance, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 750 m²
NH-NEX121. Шикарная лакшери вилла в Тоскане!Превосходный загородный дом пятнадцатого века, б…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa in Ponsacco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Ponsacco, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
LD-0858. Старинная тосканская вилла в Понсакко. Провинция Пиза. ТосканаПолностью отреставрир…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vicopisano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vicopisano, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
For sale a luxury villa located in the small picturesque medieval town of Vicopizano, regio…
€690,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chianni, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chianni, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
Share with friends
€2,50M
Leave a request
House near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление in Pisa, Italy
House near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление
Pisa, Italy
Area 500 m²
The stone house is located 10 km away. from the sea, in Casale - Marittimo, Tuscany. The are…
€2,80M
Leave a request
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Pisa, Italy
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Area 4 m²
An excellent stone house is located in Val di Chechen, Tuscany. The Val di Chechen, located …
€2,20M
Leave a request
Apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Pisa, Italy
Apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Pisa, Italy
Area 2 m²
The new apartments are located in a new building in Riparbelle, Tuscany. There is a swimming…
€135,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Pisa, Italy
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Nice apartments are located in Montescudaio, Tuscany. The apartment is located in a typical …
€250,000
Leave a request
4 room house near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление in Pisa, Italy
4 room house near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены, with    Постпродажное управление
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
The beautiful house is located in Casale Marittimo, Tuscany. On the territory of 2 houses, o…
€1,35M
Leave a request
8 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet in Pisa, Italy
8 room house with furniture, with garden, with internet
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Area 620 m²
The beautiful house is in Montecatini Val di Chechnya, Tuscany. Just 3.6 km from the city ce…
€1,30M
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Pisa, Italy
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
The beautiful Tuscan house is located in the province of Pisa, Lari, Tuscany. Villa 2 km fro…
€1,05M
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Pisa, Italy
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 365 m²
The cute Tuscan house is located in the heart of Tuscany, in the town of Castellina Marittim…
€930,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Pisa, Italy
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
The traditional Tuscan house is located a few kilometers from Pisa Airport, Tuscany. The ent…
€310,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with garden, with internet, with by the sea in Volterra, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with garden, with internet, with by the sea
Volterra, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Area 700 m²
Beautiful villa is located near Volterra, Tuscany. The house is a reconstruction of a typica…
€2,50M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with garden in Pisa, Italy
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 250 m²
Pisa, a prestigious apartment in a historic building. Just 20km from Pisa airport, and to th…
€350,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Pisa, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir