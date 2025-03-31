Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Piombino
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Piombino, Italy

1 property total found
Commercial property 150 m² in Piombino, Italy
Commercial property 150 m²
Piombino, Italy
Area 150 m²
MV-121221W. Виноградник с винодельней в самом прекрасном месте ТосканыГотовый рабочий бизнес…
$2,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes