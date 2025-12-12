Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Piedmont
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Piedmont, Italy

Verbania
3
Omegna
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
PL-PR-A09. Квартира на первой линииВ живописном пейзаже Фериоло, в резиденции с бассейном, м…
$337,845
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Lesa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lesa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
PL-PR-A05. Lake Majore. Leza. A comfortable apartment in a beautiful residential building wi…
$468,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Piedmont

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Piedmont, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go