Villas for sale in Pescara, Italy

15 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Pescara, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Modern villa on the hills behind the city in a panoramic position overlooking the sea Arrang…
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 3
EC-260119. Прекрасный отдельно стоящий домВ живописном районе недалеко от города читта сант-…
€150,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 2 room villa in Picciano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Picciano, Italy
Rooms 3
IT-060718-3. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноДвухэта…
€145,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
EC-181219-6. Таунхаус в городе КоллекорвиноВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорви…
€215,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 4 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
€670,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
EC-129. Таунхаус в г. Коллекорвино В тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорвино, мы п…
€215,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 2 room villa in Pescara, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
EC-131. Продано! Вилла на холмах г. Пескара Вилла на продажу расположена в жилом престижном …
€650,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 5 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
ARH-180220. Вилла Атри с видом на море и горыЦена снижена до 299 000 евро Современный трехэ…
€299,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу таунхаус на трех уровняхВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Ко…
€215,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa 3 room villa in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
EC-. Прекрасная Вилла (275кв.м.) недалеко от исторического центра Лорето-АпрутиноПрекрасная …
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384 +38268803384 swetatim@bk.ru
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Pescara, Italy
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Pescara, Italy
Area 200 m²
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Chic Villa is located in Ortona, Abruzzo. The town is located in the province of Kjeti and b…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Pescara, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
A modern villa with panoramic views of Mount Majella is located in Friza, Abruzzo. The house…
€1,30M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with garden, with internet in Pescara, Italy
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with garden, with internet
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
The nice villa is located in the centre of the resort town of Sylvie, Abruzzo. Sylvie has lu…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…
€990,000
