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Villas for sale in Pescara, Italy

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8 properties total found
Villa 18 rooms in Pescara, Italy
Villa 18 rooms
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Modern villa on the hills behind the city in a panoramic position overlooking the sea Arrang…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
$785,374
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
EC-129. Таунхаус в г. Коллекорвино В тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорвино, мы п…
$252,023
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pescara, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 235 m²
EC-131. Продано! Вилла на холмах г. Пескара Вилла на продажу расположена в жилом престижном …
$761,930
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу таунхаус на трех уровняхВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Ко…
$252,023
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 349 m²
ARH-180220. Вилла Атри с видом на море и горыЦена снижена до 299 000 евро Современный трехэ…
$350,488
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Penne, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Penne, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
EC-. Прекрасная Вилла (275кв.м.) недалеко от исторического центра Лорето-АпрутиноПрекрасная …
$386,826
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
EC-181219-6. Таунхаус в городе КоллекорвиноВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорви…
$252,023
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

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