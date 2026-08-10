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Apartments for sale in Pescara, Italy

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pescara, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
EC-55. Апартамент дуплекс около моря в г. Пескара Элегантная квартира расположена на двух эт…
$339,938
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Citta SantAngelo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Citta SantAngelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
УС-. Апартамент в изысканном и престижном жилом комплексеВ изысканном и престижном жилом ком…
$252,023
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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