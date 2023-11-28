Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pescara, Italy

16 properties total found
3 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
EC-. Предлагаем для продажи квартиру площадью 120 кв. м., недавно отремонтированнаяПредлагае…
€195,000
Close
3 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
УС-. Апартамент в изысканном и престижном жилом комплексеВ изысканном и престижном жилом ком…
€215,000
Close
2 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
2 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
EC-. Престижный жилой комплекс в 500 м от моряВ городе Монтесильвано, провинция Пескара, в р…
€174,000
Close
1 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
1 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу уютную квартиру площадью 50 кв.мВ г. Монтесильвано, в 3 км от мор…
€90,000
Close
1 room apartment in Moscufo, Italy
1 room apartment
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
ARH-070920. Квартира с панорамными видами в историческом центре (под реконструкцию)Трехэтажн…
€22,000
Close
Apartment in Collecorvino, Italy
Apartment
Collecorvino, Italy
EC-15. Апартаменте в г. Марина ди Читта Санкт Анджело Апартаменты в резиденциальном комплекс…
€120,000
Close
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 2
EC-310317. Продано! Элегантная однокомнатная квартира с панорамным видом на мореЭлегантная о…
€90,000
Close
2 room apartment in Pescara, Italy
2 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
EC-55. Апартамент дуплекс около моря в г. Пескара Элегантная квартира расположена на двух эт…
€290,000
Close
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
EC-111. Продано! Новые апартаменты в г. Монтесильвано Апартаменты изготовлены из качественны…
€182,500
Close
3 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
3 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
IT-. Продается часть виллы около 141 кв.м. на трех уровняхНедалеко от Пескары в 7 км от мо…
€160,000
Close
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Pescara, Italy
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Pescara, Italy
Area 1 m²
The new apartments are located in a modern complex in the resort city of Alba Adriatica, Abr…
€125,000
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Pescara, Italy
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Pescara, Italy
Area 2 m²
The new apartments are located in a complex in the resort town of Pineto, Abruzzo. The moder…
€120,000
Apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Pescara, Italy
Apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Pescara, Italy
Area 1 m²
The beautiful apartment is located in a residential complex in Tortoreto Lido, Abruzzo. The …
€95,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pescara, Italy
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Modern apartments are located in the resort town of Chitta Sant Angelo, Abruzzo. The buildin…
€250,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pescara, Italy
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
The nice apartment is located in the town of Bolognano, Abruzzo. The city is located on the …
€68,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Pescara, Italy
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
The beautiful apartment is located in the historic city of Alanno, Abruzzo. The apartment is…
€58,000
Properties features in Pescara, Italy

