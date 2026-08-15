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Hotels for sale in Pesaro e Urbino, Italy

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2 properties total found
Hotel in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Price on request
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Gradara, Italy
Hotel 2 000 m²
Gradara, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
BG-181115. Unique historical site, hotel in GradaraCharacteristics of the complex, the total…
$3,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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