Commercial real estate in Perugia, Italy

Commercial in Foligno, Italy
Commercial
Foligno, Italy
Area 2 500 m²
Commercial property of 2,500 m2 fully rented (refurbished property) in an extremely interest…
Price on request
Commercial in Citta di Castello, Italy
Commercial
Citta di Castello, Italy
Area 3 600 000 m²
360,000-hectare farm with a forest and pastoral vocation, largely fenced. Well maintained in…
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Deruta, Italy
Commercial real estate
Deruta, Italy
Rooms 25
Area 2 200 m²
Reference number: N752 (R) Property name: House Medio Evo Location: In village Town/C…
Price on request
Commercial in Castiglione del Lago, Italy
Commercial
Castiglione del Lago, Italy
Area 80 m²
PO-040216-1. Земельный участок 18000 м2 с двумя жилыми домами общей площадью 80м2Продается з…
€700,000
Commercial in Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
Commercial
Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
KK-1413. Виноградники, винодельня в Умбрии. Гуальдо-КаттанеоВ Умбрии, примерно в 20 минутах …
€2,45M
