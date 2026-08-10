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Сommercial property in Perugia, Italy

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 2 500 m² in Foligno, Italy
Commercial property 2 500 m²
Foligno, Italy
Area 2 500 m²
Commercial property of 2,500 m2 fully rented (refurbished property) in an extremely interest…
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Commercial property 800 m² in Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
Commercial property 800 m²
Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
KK-1413. Vineyards, winery in Umbria. Gualdo CattaneoIn Umbria, about 20 minutes from Gualdo…
$2,87M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 3 600 000 m² in Citta di Castello, Italy
Commercial property 3 600 000 m²
Citta di Castello, Italy
Area 3 600 000 m²
360,000-hectare farm with a forest and pastoral vocation, largely fenced. Well maintained in…
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 80 m² in Castiglione del Lago, Italy
Commercial property 80 m²
Castiglione del Lago, Italy
Area 80 m²
PO-040216-1. Land plot of 18000 m2 with two residential buildings with a total area of 80m2F…
$820,540
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Manufacture 7 200 m² in Foligno, Italy
Manufacture 7 200 m²
Foligno, Italy
Area 7 200 m²
Price on request
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