Residential properties for sale in Ostuni, Italy

houses
4
4 properties total found
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ostuni, Italy
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
Area 4 m²
Elegant house - trulli is located in a quiet area 7 km from Ostouni, Apulia. The villa is su…
€750,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Ostuni, Italy
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
The beautiful house, built in a typical Puli style, is located 7 km from Ostuni, Apulia. Jus…
€950,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ostuni, Italy
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
The nice house is only 3 km from Ostuni, Apulia. The area of the villa is 100 square meters,…
€390,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ostuni, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ostuni, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Apulia, a luxurious villa overlooking the sea and mountains. The house is located nearby the…
€2,55M
