Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Nardo
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Nardo, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Nardo, Italy
Villa 7 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Detached villa on a raised floor, with three entrances. Located near the Four Columns, it ha…
€580,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Nardo, Italy
Villa 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
We present a detached villa leased in contrada Torsano behind Torre Inserraglio, fenced on e…
€590,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir