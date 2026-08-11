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Residential properties for sale in Nardo, Italy

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Maria al Bagno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Maria al Bagno, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Detached villa on a raised floor, with three entrances. Located near the Four Columns, it ha…
$635,019
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Nardo, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Nardo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
We present a detached villa leased in contrada Torsano behind Torre Inserraglio, fenced on e…
$645,968
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