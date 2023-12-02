Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Monte Argentario, Italy

Villa 5 rooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 5 rooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
€2,50M
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
2 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
IT-050319. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 80 кв.м. на 1 этаже, распол…
€200,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
КК-121219. Великолепная вилла в ТосканеВилла находится в vip зоне мыса Argentario - парк нац…
€10,00M
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
1 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
€240,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 8 rooms in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 8 rooms
Pozzarello, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Tuscany Groseto Ansedonia Monte Argentario Dvochurovna villa with panoramic sea views Distan…
€2,00M
per month
Villa 6 rooms in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Pozzarello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
€1,60M
per month
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
€1,000,000
per month
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pozzarello, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pozzarello, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argenta…
€2,40M
per month
