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Residential properties for sale in Monte Argentario, Italy

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houses
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4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
$281,328
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grosseto, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Villa Jenny a Cala PiccolaVilla in Monte Argentario is located in the prestigious private re…
$2,48M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
КК-121219. Великолепная вилла в ТосканеВилла находится в vip зоне мыса Argentario - парк нац…
$11,72M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
LD-1140. Элитный дом у моря в Монте-АрджентариоВ одной из самых престижных локаций Монте-Ард…
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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