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Hotels for sale in Florence, Italy

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Hotel 2 225 m² in Florence, Italy
Hotel 2 225 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 225 m²
LD-1227. Luxury hotel complex in the vicinity of FlorenceThis luxury hotel is located near F…
$15,24M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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