Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Metropolitan City of Florence
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

сommercial property
18
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 225 m²
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
€13,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir