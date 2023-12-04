Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Land
  4. Marche

Lands for sale in Marche, Italy

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Macerata, Italy
Plot of land
Macerata, Italy
Area 15 000 m²
Land of 1.50 hectares with olive grove and spring with water a stone's throw from the sferisterio
€50,000
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 130 000 m²
Land of about 13.00 hectares on a very gentle hill in a dominant position with easy access
Price on request
Plot of land in Porto Recanati, Italy
Plot of land
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 55 000 m²
Land of about 5.50 hectares on a gentle hill with good exposure and convenient access
Price on request
Plot of land in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Plot of land
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Area 870 000 m²
Land of 87.00 hectares with vineyard, olive grove with different houses and a sea view villa
Price on request
Plot of land in Massa Fermana, Italy
Plot of land
Massa Fermana, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
Land of about 10.0 hectares typically hilly, of which about 6.50 hectares of arable land, th…
Price on request
Plot of land in Ripatransone, Italy
Plot of land
Ripatransone, Italy
Area 50 000 m²
Arable land in hill with excellent exposure and an accessory (option cottage to be renovated)
Price on request
Plot of land in Montappone, Italy
Plot of land
Montappone, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
10.0 hectares of land in the serene hills with excellent access (option cottage to be renovated)
Price on request
Plot of land in Morrovalle, Italy
Plot of land
Morrovalle, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
Land of 10.0 hectares in noceto with about 1,600 18-year-old walnuts, 400 essences both for …
Price on request
Plot of land in Urbisaglia, Italy
Plot of land
Urbisaglia, Italy
Area 100 000 m²
10.00 hectares of arable land in the serene hills south east facing the center of the proper…
Price on request
