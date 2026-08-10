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Сommercial property in Livorno, Italy

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7 properties total found
Commercial property 150 m² in Piombino, Italy
Commercial property 150 m²
Piombino, Italy
Area 150 m²
MV-121221W. Vineyard with winery in the most beautiful place in TuscanyA ready-made business…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 1 154 m² in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Commercial property 1 154 m²
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 154 m²
LD-1030. Luxury hotel for sale in CastiglioncelloIn Castiglioncello, the famous “pearl of th…
$9,38M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 950 m² in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Hotel 950 m²
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
LD-1305. In Castiglioncello for sale luxury hotelAn exclusive hotel by the sea in Castiglion…
$5,86M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 2 100 m² in Marciana, Italy
Commercial property 2 100 m²
Marciana, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 100 m²
LD-0374. Luxury villa overlooking the sea of ItalySale of prestigious property on the island…
$5,86M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 450 m² in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Commercial property 450 m²
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Area 450 m²
KK-LU1. Possession with sea views in rural BolgeriSea view property for sale in rural Bolger…
$4,69M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 650 m² in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Commercial property 650 m²
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
KK-1858. Very beautiful estate in BolgeriLocated in one of the most beautiful areas of Tusca…
$1,99M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 050 m² in Livorno, Italy
Hotel 1 050 m²
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 050 m²
LD-1184. In Livorno put up for sale luxury hotelThe mansion in the style of Liberty, built i…
$5,86M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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