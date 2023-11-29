Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Livorno, Italy

Commercial in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Commercial
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
KK-1858. Очень красивое поместье в БолгериCasale Расположенный в одном из самых красивых рай…
€1,70M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Livorno, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
LD-1184. В Ливорно выставлен на продажу отель класса люксОсобняк в стиле либерти, построенн…
€5,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Castiglioncello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
LD-1305. В Кастильончелло продается отель класса люксЭксклюзивный отель у моря в Кастильонч…
€5,00M
Commercial in Castiglioncello, Italy
Commercial
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 154 m²
LD-1030. Гостиница класса люкс продается в КастильончеллоВ Кастильончелло, знаменитой ''жемч…
€8,00M
Commercial in Poggio, Italy
Commercial
Poggio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 100 m²
LD-0374. Элитная вилла с видом на море ИталииПродажа престижной недвижимости на острове Эльб…
€5,00M
Commercial with swimming pool in Populonia Stazione, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Populonia Stazione, Italy
Area 150 m²
MV-121221W. Виноградник с винодельней в самом прекрасном месте ТосканыГотовый рабочий бизнес…
€2,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Castiglioncello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 6
VB-050318-1. Вилла в Тоскане, Италия Эксклюзивная историческая вилла расположена в Тоскане…
€9,40M
Commercial in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Commercial
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Area 450 m²
KK-LU1. Владение с видом на море в сельской местности БолгериПродается владение с видом на м…
€4,00M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Hotel 12 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 560 m²
€2,40M
